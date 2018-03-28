Thousands of people in Columbia, SC gathered at the State House during the nationwide March For Our Lives protest rally that took place on March 24, 2018, featuring numerous signs and talks on gun control and school safety. Lynnette Cantos
Thousands of people in Columbia, SC gathered at the State House during the nationwide March For Our Lives protest rally that took place on March 24, 2018, featuring numerous signs and talks on gun control and school safety. Lynnette Cantos

Politics & Government

SC's Graham blasts ex-justice who wants to repeal Second Amendment

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

March 28, 2018 07:58 AM

South Carolina's U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has some harsh words for a retired Supreme Court associate justice who wants to repeal the Second Amendment.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a column by retired Supreme Court associate justice John Paul Stevens calling for the repeal of the amendment. Stevens said a change to the U.S. Constitution is necessary so the federal and state governments can pass more effective gun-control measures.

Graham did not have much sympathy for that view.

"Like every American, Justice Stevens is entitled to his opinion," Graham said in a statement, "but I am very glad he is now retired. And I have zero intention of following his counsel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In fact, statements like this epitomize out-of-touch liberals who do not appreciate the important role the Second Amendment has played — and continues to play — in our nation."

Stevens, who retired from the nation's highest court in 2010 after 35 years, said he was inspired by the March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, D.C., and other cities on Saturday. Those rallies saw mostly young people call for changes to the country's gun laws in response to recent mass shootings.

Stevens also dissented from a 2006 Supreme Court decision that ruled the Second Amendment protects the individual right to own a gun.

"For over 200 years after the adoption of the Second Amendment, it was uniformly understood as not placing any limit on either federal or state authority to enact gun control legislation," Stevens wrote.

"Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the NRA’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option."

Graham said Stevens' column emphasized the importance of who gets to nominate members of the Supreme Court.

"It makes me appreciate President Trump's nomination and the Senate's confirmation of Justice (Neil) Gorsuch even more," Graham wrote.

  Comments  

Videos

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

More Videos

Rep. Mike Thompson: 'To sweep this under the rug is a shame' 135

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

Pause
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 23

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 'make every American proud'

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 111

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 417

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 70

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 92

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas

Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 'We must stand united' 149

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence

A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video