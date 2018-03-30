Deadline passed. See who's running for office in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

The window for candidates to file for political office closed today at noon.
Eight of the 13 S.C. House of Representatives seats covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties will be contested, and several seats are up for grabs in the county council races.
Elections will be November 6, 2018. Primary elections will be June 12.
Here's what you need to know:
County Council races
YORK COUNTY COUNCIL
Republican Robert Winkler is running for re-election in District 3 against Republican challenger Joe Cox.
William "Bump" Roddey, Democrat, of Rock Hill is running for re-election in District 4.
Republican Joel Hamilton and Democrat Montrio Belton are running for the District 7 county seat previously held by longtime council member Chad Williams
Williams, who will have served on the council for 10 years, announced in early March he wouldn't seek re-election.
LANCASTER COUNTY COUNCIL
Lancaster County Vice Chairwoman Charlene McGriff, Democrat, is running for re-election representing District 2.
Democrat Larry Honeycutt is running for re-election in District 4 against Republican challenger Don Duve.
Republican Allen Blackmon of Heath Springs is running unopposed in District 6, a seat previously held by Jack Estridge.
CHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL
Democrat Brad Jordan of Edgemoor is running unopposed for re-election in District 1.
Democrat Archie Lucas is running for re-election in District 2 against two Democratic challengers, Christ Melvin and Mike Vaughn.
Democrat Mary Guy is running for re-election in District 5 against Democratic challenger Tammy Williams.
Democrat Shane Stuart is running unopposed for re-election as county supervisor.
South Carolina State House of Representatives races
DISTRICT 26
Republican incumbent Raye Felder is running against Democrat John Kralijevich to represent the Fort Mill area.
DISTRICT 29
Republican incumbent Dennis Moss of Gaffney is running unopposed to represent parts of Cherokee, Chester and York counties.
DISTRICT 30
Republican Steve Moss of Blacksburg is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Cherokee and York counties.
DISTRICT 41
Democrat MaryGail Douglas of Winnsboro is running for re-election. She'll face Democrat Annie McDaniel of Fairfield in the Democratic primary.
Fred Kennedy of the United Citizens party also is running for the District 41 seat, which represents Chester, Fairfield and Richland counties.
DISTRICT 43
Democrat Tom Hawk of Rock Hill is running unopposed in the Democratic primary to replace longtime state Rep. Greg Delleney in the seat representing Chester and York counties.
Joe Tate and Randy Ligon, both of Chester, are running against each other in the Republican primary.
Delleney, Chester's only resident representative, announced in early March he wouldn't seek re-election after almost three decades in the state House of Representatives.
DISTRICT 44
Democrat Mandy Powers Norrell is running unopposed for re-election in the seat representing the Lancaster, Heath Springs and Kershaw areas.
DISTRICT 45
Republican Brandon Newton of Lancaster is running for re-election to the seat representing the Lancaster, Indian Land and Van Wyck areas.
Democrats Stephanie Heald-Fisher of Indian Land and Corin Buskey of Rock Hill will face off in the Democratic primary election.
DISTRICT 46
Republican incumbent Gary Simrill of Rock Hill is running against Democratic challenger Carl Kenny Dicks of Rock Hill to represent parts of Rock Hill and the surrounding area.
DISTRICT 47
Republican Tommy Pope of York is running for re-election against Democrat Marty Cotton of Clover to represent the York, Clover and Lake Wylie area.
DISTRICT 48
Republican incumbent Bruce Bryant of York is running against Democrat Vickie Holt of Rock Hill to represent the Rock Hill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie area.
DISTRICT 49
Democratic incumbent John King is running against Johnny Walker of Rock Hill, an American party challenger, to represent parts of York, Rock Hill and the surrounding area.
DISTRICT 53
Republican Richard Yow of Cheraw is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Chesterfield and Lancaster counties.
DISTRICT 65
Republican Jay Lucas of Hartsville is running unopposed for re-election to represent parts of Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw and Lancaster counties.
Not sure what district you live in?
Find your legislators at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislatorssearch.php.
