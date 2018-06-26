This Kentucky World War II veteran finally got his Medal of Honor

President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to 1st Lt. Garlin Conner as his widow Pauline Conner accepts the posthumous recognition, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Conner is being recognized for actions on Jan. 24, 1945, when he left a position of relative safety for a better position "to direct artillery fire onto the assaulting enemy infantry and armor." Conner remained in an exposed position for three hours, despite German forces coming within five yards of his position and friendly artillery shells exploding around him. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)