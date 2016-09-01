SC House members can spend campaign money on clothing, charities

The S.C. House ethics panel approved a list of items that state representatives can pay for with campaign money, including clothing and charities.
The list — formulated in response to inquiries by House members — outlines “where’s the line drawn,” said Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Kenny Bingham, R-Lexington.
The question of where that line is drawn has become more important to lawmakers in the wake of the prosecution of several legislators — including former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston — for improper use of campaign money.
The panel passed an advisory opinion saying campaign money can be used to pay for:
▪ Clothing if it is worn only for official use as a House member
▪ Contributions to charities, churches or schools, unless the charitable group is associated with a House member or the family member of a representative
▪ Sponsorships, such as for a booster club, including advertisements with the member’s name and public title
▪ A cell phone bill if the member can prove that campaign money pays for only the portion of the bill used for campaigning or the member’s office. (However, the best practice is to have two separate cell phones, the opinion advised.)
▪ S.C. newspapers or news services
The panel’s advisory opinion said campaign money can not be used to pay for:
▪ Memberships at a private social club, such as the Palmetto Club in Columbia.
▪ A House member’s meals with a constituent
▪ Maintenance or gas on a personal vehicle used for campaigning
▪ Gifts for other House members
▪ A member’s personal living expenses or a constituent’s living expenses
The panel also approved an advisory opinion allowing lawmakers who are also lawyers to work for firms that also have a lobbying group. A third advisory opinion permits legislators whose businesses receives Medicaid payments to vote on Medicaid funding.
