Watch live: Hillary Clinton to speak at JCSU in Charlotte today

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton returns to North Carolina on Thursday for a noon rally at Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University.
Later Clinton will attend a fundraiser at the Myers Park home of businessman Robert Stolz and his wife Anne.
Clinton’s visit will come a day after she and Republican rival Donald Trump discussed defense and national security issues in NBC’s “Commander-in-Chief Forum.”
The Clinton campaign said she’ll continue discussing the subject in Charlotte, as well as “how Donald Trump doesn't have the temperament to serve as commander in chief.”
Trump promoted his economic agenda during a Tuesday night rally in Greenville.
The latest polls suggest a tight race in North Carolina. Real Clear Politics polling average gives Clinton a 1.2-point lead, well within the margin of error.
