Clinton in Charlotte: What would Reagan say about candidate who ‘attacks America’s generals’?

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaking at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte Thursday, attacked Republican Donald Trump’s recent praise of Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his comments that America’s generals have been reduced to “rubble.”
Clinton said “even I was shocked” by Trump’s comments Wednesday night during an NBC forum on national security.
“What would Ronald Reagan say about a Republican nominee who attacks America’s generals and who heaps praise on Russia’s president?” Clinton said during a nearly 30-minute speech.
Clinton said Trump’s comments suggest “he will let Putin do what Putin wants and make excuses for him.”
“We have never been threatened as much by a single candidate running for president as we have been (with Trump),” Clinton said.
Clinton began her speech by urging young people to vote.
She criticized the N.C. voter ID law and House Bill 2, which nullified Charlotte’s legal protections for gay, lesbian and transgender individuals.
“The court said the N.C. law was designed to target (African-Americans) with surgical precision,” Clinton said.
She added: “These laws are a blast from the Jim Crow past and have no place in 21st century America.”
On HB2, she said discrimination “doesn’t have any place in our modern society.”
“Discrimination is not only wrong, it’s bad for business,” she said, pointing to the NBA’s decision to pull the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte next year.
After her appearance at Johnson C. Smith University, Clinton is scheduled to attend a fundraiser at the Myers Park home of businessman Robert Stolz and his wife Anne.
It was Clinton’s third trip to Charlotte in about two months. Clinton last appeared in Charlotte in late July, when she spoke to the VFW convention meeting. Two weeks before that, she and President Barack Obama headlined a rally at the convention center.
Earlier Thursday, local Republicans criticized Clinton at a news conference.
Robin Hayes, chair of the state Republican party, was joined at a news conference with two other Republicans, City Council member Kenny Smith and State Rep. Dan Bishop.
The three also criticized Attorney General Roy Cooper, the Democratic candidate for governor.
Bishop assailed Cooper for his numerous instances of not defending the state in litigation. For instance, Cooper has refused to defend the state in lawsuits over House Bill 2 and the state’s voter ID law. He said Cooper has engaged in “self-interested political calculation” in choosing what laws he wants to defend.
Cooper has said he has defended laws he disagreed with personally, but has said HB2 is a different in that it’s about “discrimination” and a “national embarrassment.”
Smith criticized Clinton for her use of a personal email server during her time as Secretary of State. He also questioned why a public records request of Cooper’s emails has turned up only a handful of documents.
As a council member, Smith said he sends and receives dozens of emails a day.
Clinton has said it was a mistake to use a personal email server. She has also pushed back against the FBI’s charge that she was “extremely careless” by using the server.
During an NBC “Commander-in-Chief Forum” Wednesday night, Clinton discussed the email controversy.
“Of course there were no discussions of any of the covert actions in process, being determined whether or not to go forward,” Clinton said about emails that were scrutinized by the FBI.
Clinton’s visit comes a day after she and Republican rival Trump discussed defense and national security at the NBC forum.
The Clinton campaign said she’ll continue discussing the subject in Charlotte, as well as “how Donald Trump doesn’t have the temperament to serve as commander in chief.”
Trump promoted his economic agenda during a Tuesday night rally in Greenville.
The latest polls suggest a tight race in North Carolina. Real Clear Politics polling average gives Clinton a 1.2-point lead, well within the margin of error.
Clinton and Trump tried hard to polish their tarnished images as they appeared back-to-back Wednesday for the first time since they were nominated in July, at a forum on military and national security issues hosted by NBC.
A big chunk of Clinton’s appearance featured her steely, lawyer-like insistence that she did nothing improper with her private email server while secretary of state. The FBI has said she was “extremely careless” in handling sensitive information.
Trump, who followed Clinton at the forum on the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier turned museum berthed on the Hudson in New York, was asked about his qualifications for office. The businessman, who has never held public office, said he had “great experience dealing on an international basis.”
Asked what he had done to prepare himself to send men and women in harm’s way, Trump said, “I have great judgment.”
At the Thursday morning news conference in Charlotte, Hayes, the state GOP chair, said Trump looked “presidential” during the forum.
He was later asked about Trump’s comments at the forum that Russian president Vladimir Putin was a better leader than President Barack Obama. Hayes said he couldn’t comment on that because he hadn’t watched the forum, though he said he would not give Putin “any leadership accolades, anywhere.”
Trump is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville Monday.
David Lightman and William Douglas of the McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed.
