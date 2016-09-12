Hillary Clinton struggles to walk after medical diagnosis

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Hillary Clinton was seen struggling to walk after abruptly leaving a 9/11 event on Saturday.
According to her doctor, she has pneumonia, and it's bringing right-wing fringe questions about her health a little more mainstream.
This comes after a weekend of scrutiny for calling half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables."
Welcome to another week in the 2016 election.
There are just 56 more days until Election Day. Are you registered to vote? Find out how here.
Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was caught on video struggling to walk after suddenly and unexpectedly leaving a 9/11 ceremony Saturday. Sunday afternoon, we learned the cause.
The diagnosis: pneumonia and dehydration.
Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss— Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016
Her doctor identified the cause Friday and prescribed a regiment of antibiotics and rest. Clinton kept with her grueling presidential schedule nonetheless.
The incident follows a stream of right-wing questions about coughing fits Clinton was having at several of her events.
Regardless of diagnosis, Clinton abandoned the press
When Hillary Clinton left the 9/11 event, she didn't take reporters with her or have her staff tell the media she was leaving.
Previous presidential nominees have traveled with a 'protective pool' of journalists regardless of the situation. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has both resisted allowing reporters to follow her.
Show of strength: maintaining public schedule despite pneumonia. Weak: lack of transparency with press/public today https://t.co/copKOITdLa— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 11, 2016
Hillary calls half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables"
Friday night, Hillary Clinton called half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables."
You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?
Saturday morning, Trump responded.
Wow, Hillary Clinton was SO INSULTING to my supporters, millions of amazing, hard working people. I think it will cost her at the Polls!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2016
By the afternoon, Clinton apologized for being "grossly generalistic," but reasserted her belief that "Trump has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia and given a national platform to hateful views and voices, including by retweeting fringe bigots."
More stories:
- Is Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" comment her 47 percent moment?
- Donald Trump Jr. shares a white nationalist meme on twitter.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger wants Gary Johnson in the debates.
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
Comments