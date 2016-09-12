Trump campaign ad blasts Clinton over ‘basket of deplorables’ comments

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign has a new ad airing in North Carolina and three other battleground states that blasts Hillary Clinton for calling half of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables.”
The ad uses video of Clinton’s appearance at an “LGBT for Hillary” fundraiser Friday night where she criticized Trump’s supporters. Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, has said she regrets the remarks.
“You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘Basket of Deplorables,’” Clinton says. “The racists, sexists, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”
In the ad, a female announcer says: “People like you . . . you . . . and you. … Hillary Clinton viciously demonizing hard working people like you.”
Besides North Carolina, the ad is also airing in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
“These highly offensive and divisive comments reveal the contempt and disgust for everyday Americans that Hillary Clinton has hoped to hide by avoiding the press and running the least-transparent campaign in modern political history,” Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement.
Clinton released a statement Saturday saying she was “grossly generalistic” in her comments.
“I regret saying ‘half’ — that was wrong. But let’s be clear, what's really ‘deplorable’ is that Donald Trump hired a major advocate for the so-called ‘alt-right’ movement to run his campaign and that David Duke and other white supremacists see him as a champion of their values,” Clinton said.
