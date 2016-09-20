Donald Trump coming to Charlotte, not South Carolina, for fundraiser

South Carolinians wanting to see and give money to Donald Trump for his presidential campaign will be driving to Charlotte later this month.
The Republican presidential nominee’s campaign was trying to set up a fundraiser in Charleston, but decided to move the event – slated for Sept. 27 – to Charlotte instead, Trump’s S.C. chairman Ed McMullen said.
The decision was an effort to keep fundraising events in battleground states, McMullen said, adding that the event will be a “tribute to Donald Trump from the Carolinas.”
McMullen, S.C. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, and former S.C. Ports Authority Chairman Bill Stern are serving as Trump’s finance chairmen.
The campaign has not released other details on who is serving on its S.C. finance committee.
McMullen said they have five or six finance co-chairs who have committed to raising at least $100,000 for the candidate and are adding names to the list.
