Don King uses the N-word while introducing Donald Trump in a church

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president Pause

0:52 Wes Climer speaks after Rock Hill Senate primary win

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:03 Jeb Bush talks terror and government reform in Rock Hill town hall

1:28 Video: how well do Nation Ford linebackers Vinny Catan and Corbin Tesimale know each other?

2:44 Sports facility would be 'brass ring' for Rock Hill, Knowledge Park

1:49 Army Cobra Attack helicopters land at Fort Mill school for STEM event

5:32 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game at Georgia Tech

1:45 Rock Hill police video shows officer nearly run down by drug suspect

1:34 Gamecocks aim to snap streak vs. Kentucky