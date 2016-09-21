When it comes to ag money, Clinton’s far up the food chain from Trump

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president Pause

0:52 Wes Climer speaks after Rock Hill Senate primary win

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:03 Jeb Bush talks terror and government reform in Rock Hill town hall

2:53 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 4

1:43 Cam Newton on accountability after officer-involved shootings

0:22 Outdoor pool getting filled at the new aquatic center in Lake Wylie, SC

5:50 Convicted killer of Rock Hill teacher addresses parole board in 2014 hearing

1:28 Video: how well do Nation Ford linebackers Vinny Catan and Corbin Tesimale know each other?

2:44 Sports facility would be 'brass ring' for Rock Hill, Knowledge Park