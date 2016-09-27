Lester Holt, given a choice assignment, opted for restraint

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day. Credit: Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, right, stands with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the start of the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)
Joe Raedle
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the first presidential debate at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
AP
Former President Bill Clinton, center, waits for the start of the first presidential debate between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. From left, Donna Brazile, Vernon Jordon, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
AP
Melania Trump, left, Ivanka Trump, center, and vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence wait for the beginning of the first presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
AP
Ivanka Trump reacts in the spin room after the presidential debate between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
AP
Mark Cuban, center, speaks with former President Bill Clinton, right, before the first presidential debate between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
AP
Boxing promoter Don King, right, poses with a guest before the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
AP
New York city mayor Bill de Blasio, left, speaks to speaks to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., before the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
Former mayor of New York CIty Rudy Giuliani arrives with his wife Judith for the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives with his wife Sandra Lee for the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey listens during the introductions before presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-NY, speaks to Jesse Jackson, right, before the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
Chinese students chat as they watch a live broadcasting of the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at a cafe in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen on screens in the media center during the presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
AP
