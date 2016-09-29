Trump narrowly leads Clinton in SC, new poll says

South Carolina voters prefer Republican Donald Trump as their next president only slightly more than they prefer Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to a new Winthrop Poll.
But they also mostly dislike the candidates while feeling strongly that the outcome of the election is important to their personal future and the future of the country.
Released early Thursday, the poll shows GOP presidential nominee Trump with 42 percent support from S.C. likely voters. Clinton, the Democratic nominee, trails close behind with 38 percent support.
The poll surveyed 694 S.C. residents from Sept. 18-26 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. Among the 475 likely voters in November’s general election who were surveyed, the margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.
Trump’s lead lags behind previous Republican nominees’ performance in the state – which could stem from the candidates being disliked, according to the poll.
Fifty-seven percent of S.C. residents and likely voters had an unfavorable opinion of Clinton in the poll. Trump fared slightly better, with 55 percent of S.C. residents and 52 percent of likely voters disliking him.
Most South Carolinians also doubted the candidates’ trustworthiness. Only one in three residents said Trump is honest. One in five residents said the same about Clinton.
Clinton was deemed capable by 53 percent of S.C. residents, beating Trump, whom only 46 percent of S.C. residents described the same way.
“While Clinton is seen as the more capable candidate, she is also viewed as more dishonest. However, both candidates are setting records for being viewed unfavorably,” said Winthrop Poll director Scott Huffmon.
Despite the unpopularity of the candidates running at the top of the ticket, S.C. voters overwhelmingly said the outcome of the race is important.
Nearly four in five – or 78 percent – of S.C. voters said the race’s outcome was very important to their personal future. Ninety-percent of S.C. voters said the race’s outcome was important to the future of the country.
Other findings
▪ Racial issues were among the top issues concerning S.C. residents for the first time in the poll. Nearly 10 percent said it was the most important problem facing the country right now while 6.5 percent said it was the most important problem facing our state.
“The rise for concern over racism and racial divisiveness hardly seems surprising given growing attention to the death of black men in confrontations with police, the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the racial undercurrents that have marked this presidential contest,” Huffmon said.
▪ Fifty-seven percent of S.C. residents said Gov. Nikki Haley is doing a good job.
▪ Forty-eight percent of S.C. residents approve of President Barack Obama’s job performance, slightly more than the 45 percent who disapprove.
▪ U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, received higher marks than U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca. Fifty-two percent of S.C. residents approve of Scott’s job performance, while only 38 percent said the same about Graham, according to the poll.
