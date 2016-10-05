Should we care what Pence says about Syria? Donald Trump has different ideas

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

Wes Climer speaks after Rock Hill Senate primary win

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

Jeb Bush talks terror and government reform in Rock Hill town hall

Video: Hawgs of the Week (Week 6)

VIDEO: Winthrop grad talks 'gratifying' chance to impact Rock Hill art

Video: Chester's Quay Hardin is an interception machine

1:03