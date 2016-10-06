Paul Ryan to campaign with Trump for the first time

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who took his time endorsing Donald Trump, will campaign with the Republican presidential nominee for the first time this weekend in Wisconsin.
Trump will join Ryan and other Wisconsin Republicans at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Saturday for the 1st Congressional District Republicans' annual Fall Fest, according to Ryan's campaign.
Ryan and Trump were not an immediate fit and the press release from his campaign seems to reflect that. It notes that “Ryan will be joined by Senator Ron Johnson, Governor Scott Walker, Attorney General Brad Schimel, Treasurer Matt Adamcyzk, and Wisconsin State Party Chairman Brad Courtney.”
It doesn’t mention until later that “Presidential nominee, Donald J. Trump will also join Wisconsin Republicans” at the festival. And it refers any question about Trump to the Trump campaign.
Ryan, who has been critical at times of Trump, only officially endorsed Trump in June and Trump for awhile infuriated Republicans by holding off on endorsing Ryan during his August primary election against Tea Party challenger darling Paul Nehlen.
