WikiLeaks’ Assange loses internet connection, blames ‘state actor’

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president Pause

0:52 Wes Climer speaks after Rock Hill Senate primary win

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:03 Jeb Bush talks terror and government reform in Rock Hill town hall

0:40 Lancaster community says end to gun violence has 'got to start with us'

0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

2:14 Will South Carolina right an apparent wrongful conviction?

3:33 Northwestern vs Clover football highlights

3:54 Rock Hill vs Fort Mill football highlights

1:33 Tree Tops draws seniors with 'natural aesthetic' in Indian Land