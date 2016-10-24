Clinton dispatches Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry to get out the vote

In the final weeks of the presidential race, Hillary Clinton is using star power to help her boost the turnout of millennials.
She has asked a series of singers to perform as part of what her campaign calls the “‘Love Trumps Hate”’ concerts series.
On Thursday, singer Jon Bon Jovi will hold a performance in Pittsburgh. This Saturday, singer Jennifer Lopez will perform in Miami. On Nov. 2, rock band the National will appear in their hometown of Cincinnati. On Nov. 5, singer Katy Perry will give a concert in Philadelphia while Bon Joni will do the same in Tampa.
“This election is one of the most important in our lifetime,” Lopez said. “Florida, home to one of my favorite cities, Miami, and millions of Latinos is a pivotal state in this election. It’s time to unify, support, and vote for the only choice that makes sense not only for Women or for Latinos, but for all Americans. Vote for Hillary. I’m with her.”
Clinton has always had plenty of celebrity endorsements – actress Lena Dunham and singer Demi Lovato have appeared on the campaign trail for her earlier this cycle. But there’s more of an emphasis being placed on the celebrity endorsements in the last few weeks of the race.
On Monday, the campaign will organize a media call with actress Salma Hayek. Last Saturday, singer Miley Cyrus, a former Bernie Sanders supporter, went door knocking at George Mason University in Virginia while Perry visited the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
The events are designed to appeal to millennials, the roughly 75 million young voters under 35 who are for the first time America’s largest voting bloc.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
