Milkshake? Vice President Biden to campaign for Democrats in Rock Hill Nov. 1

In his first return to Rock Hill since he tipped a waitress $20 for a milkshake, Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Democrats Nov. 1.
The time and place have not yet been released, but the event will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the afternoon, said Joe Diver, Fran Person’s campaign manager. Person is a Democratic former Biden aide running against incumbent Republican Mick Mulvaney for South Carolina’s 5th District Congressional seat.
Person, of Tega Cay in York County and a former University of South Carolina football player, has raised substantial money in his race against Mulvaney. However, Republican polls show Mulvaney leading the race handily.
The Herald’s exclusive story of Biden tipping a waitress at Rock Hill’s Five and Dine restaurant $20 for the chocolate milkshake during an unplanned stop after a Person campaign event in September in Fort Mill was was picked up nationally.
Several other Democrats and candidates are expected for the events Nov. 1 in Rock Hill and Sumter, including Rep. Jim Clyburn. Clyburn, an incumbent congressman from Columbia and South Carolina’s only Democrat in Congress, is seeking re-election.
Mulvaney is expected to campaign Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Nichols Store in Rock Hill.
Mulvaney has campaign events planned for 8 a.m. Thursday at Kinch’s restaurant in Rock Hill, a Main Street walk in Fort Mill at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a small business roundtable at Puckerbutt Pepper Co. in Fort Mill at 2 p.m.
Person and Democratic Congressional Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland had a similar business roundtable last week.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
