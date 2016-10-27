Websites are telling voters to swap votes to stop Trump. Is that legal?

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers Pause

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

3:28 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 9)

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights