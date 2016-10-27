Calling Trump a bully, Clinton announces $500M anti-bullying plan

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming Pause

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:34 Will Muschamp 'upbeat and encouraged' about where Gamecocks are