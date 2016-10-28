Biden Rock Hill visit for Democrat candidates set for Tuesday at AME center

Vice-President Joe Biden will campaign in Rock Hill Tuesday for Democrats, including a former aide running for Congress, at the Kenneth Monroe AME Zion Transformation Center, party officials announced.
Doors open at the center at 1:30 p.m Tuesday for the public appearance, Democratic part officials said, which is billed as a get out the vote event. Biden was in Fort Mill and Rock Hill in September - he tipped a waitress $20 for a milkshake - but neither appearance was public.
The event follows a similar stop in Sumter, also in the 5th Congressional District.
The event features Biden and Fran Person, who worked for Biden before challenging incumbent Republican South Carolina 5th District Congressman Mick Mulvaney in the Nov. 8 election. Person has raised significant money buts trails Mulvaney in the polls.
Mulvaney was first elected in 2010 in the growing and increasingly Republican and conservative district, ousting 28-year Democrat John Spratt of York.
Also appearing Tuesday will be U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only black member of the state’s House of Representatives delegation, former gubernatorial candidate Vincent Sheheen and others.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments