Will Trump supporters in PA re-elect GOP senator who doesn’t love their candidate?

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

1:39 Video preview: Lewisville hosts Lamar in matchup of top-5 1A football teams

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

1:59 Rock Hill Salvation Army leader: 'Such a privilege to serve' after Matthew

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

1:12 Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

0:45 Fort Mill's annual downtown Fall Festival