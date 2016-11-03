Brad Paisley’s jokes about Donald Trump made some country music fans unhappy

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood said political jokes were off limits before they took the stage to host the Country Music Awards for the ninth time Wednesday night, according to the Tennessean.
Either that was a lie, or the country music stars decided to ignore the rules.
The started off by singing they were sick of politics and the election, saying, “this election is taking forever,” and “make it end!”
As Underwood then started naming Entertainer of the Year nominees in the crowd, Paisley stood behind her and interrupted multiple times with phrases such as, “Crooked Carrie,” “liar,” and “wrong,” a reference to Donald Trump’s approach to the presidential debates.
“I love all you guys,” Paisley said. “But #ImWithCarrie and this show is rigged ... bigly!”
“I’m with Carrie” is a reference to Hillary Clinton’s support slogan, “I’m with her,” and Trump has repeatedly said the election is rigged, only promising to accept the results of the election if he wins.
Paisley took a similar tactic. When Underwood asked if Paisley would accept the night’s results, he responded, “Yes. If I win.”
When Underwood told him he wasn’t even nominated, Paisley called her a “nasty woman,” another reference to something Trump said at a debate.
The two also brought out a “basket of deplorables,” a reference to what Clinton once called Trump supporters, and Underwood cautioned Paisley not to drink too fast or he’d have to take a “wiki-leak.”
More Republicans listen to country music than Democrats, and some Trump supporters clearly weren’t sure how to react to the comedic act.
@BradPaisley Shame on you...won't buy another album after the Trump jokes— Rindy Harrison (@RacerRindy) November 3, 2016
@realDonaldTrump check out what Carrie underwood and brad paisley said at the cma's.. sounded to me they are on board the TRUMP— Rachel Wilty (@WiltyRachel) November 3, 2016
But most took it as a dig against the Republican nominee.
Brooo even Brad Paisley is going in on Trump at the country music awards— Wyatt Suburu (@wsuburu7) November 3, 2016
It isn’t the first time the duo referenced Trump or Clinton at the CMAs. Last year, when the primaries were still going on, Paisley performed a riff summing up 2015.
“Bruce Jenner’s a babe now, and Trump’s leading in the polls,” Paisley sang.
“Well, actually Brad, he’s slipping,” Underwood said.
Later in the show, the two talked about contacting the candidates.
“We emailed Hillary Clinton, but all we got was an auto-reply from the Justice Department,” Underwood said. “I don’t know what that was about.”
Goes to show not too much has changed in a year.
