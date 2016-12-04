Trump voters say they’re doing fine but government is lying about economy’s health

3:12 Christmas on parade in downtown Rock Hill Pause

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

0:55 Video: Winthrop's Anders Broman hits game-winner with 3 seconds left in OT