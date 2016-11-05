York County Council’s District 1: Where Johnson, Brann stand on the issues

Incumbent Michael Johnson and challenger Keith Brann are running for the position of York County Councilmember for District 1, which includes Fort Mill and Tega Cay.
What are your thoughts on the county’s roads and infrastructure projects?
Michael Johnson: “Pennies for Progress is a huge success. If you look at it from 1997, we were slated to spend $26 million over a 20-year period. Due to Pennies, we’ve invested several hundred million to roads in York County. Does it have problems? Yes. What we need to address is the scope of the works. We need to do a better job of estimating the long-term costs.
We need to complete the projects we told the taxpayers that we would. We have a lot of outstanding projects, most of that due to right-of-way and road regulations. We need to finish the projects and do them on budget and on time. There’s no question, if you drive around District 1, the benefits we’ve gotten from Pennies. For York County to succeed, Pennies has to succeed.
We also need to make sure we have water/sewer capabilities we need to sustain growth.”
Keith Brann: “I think Pennies for Progress is successful and nice for the taxpayers. I’m a fiscal conservative, so I’m not big on raising taxes. (Pennies is) good for getting the most bang for your buck.
I advocated five years ago, and still maintain today that if there was a gasoline tax increase of two cents a gallon, it would be wonderful. The South Carolina rate for gas is one of the lowest prices in the nation. People who live in the border areas of Georgia and North Carolina, they see out-of-state plates all the time. When they come, they save 15 cents a gallon.
So while it’s a tax increase, it’s a good way to shift the tax burden out of state. Two cents more isn’t going to make anyone stay home. It’s a great way of putting money into the coffers that’s specifically designated for infrastructure.”
How will you deal with growth in the county, specifically your district, which includes rapidly-expanding Fort Mill?
Michael Johnson: “Growth is a good thing. We often act like it’s a bad idea, but there are other counties that have negative growth, and are struggling. What we need to focus on over the next decade is broadening and increasing the tax base by bringing in commercial and industrial businesses. We’ve got the rooftops, so now we can support that industrial base. It’s about creating the environment of cutting down the number of people who drive from Rock Hill or Fort Mill to Charlotte to get good, high-paying jobs. If I can get you to go 5-10 miles to your job instead of 20-30, it’s a whole lot less wear and tear and traffic.”
Keith Brann: “We don’t need any more growth in District 1, it needs to be stopped. Any future growth out there, if it can’t be curtailed, we need to lean on the developers to cover costs of extra schools and sewer lines. District 1 doesn’t need growth, but it does need to occur in the remainder of York County. If you want to increase the value of property and quality of life in Fort Mill or Tega Cay, you need to improve the quality of life of those outside of it. The wealth of York County resides in Lake Wylie, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, so you need to stimulate the growth in other places. A rising tide raises all boats. Trickle-down doesn’t work, it has to be bottom up, not top-down.”
How do you intend on working across ideological lines in order to get work done on county council?
Michael Johnson: “I’m the vice-chair of the county council, so I’m already doing exactly that. I meet with county council members weekly, I talk to them, I get together to have lunch and dinner with them. I think a lot of people think we meet only twice a month, but we don’t. There’s a lot of difference between what people want in Tega Cay and in Sharon, but we do want the best for York County. It’s not good to have the mentality of ‘What’s the best thing for my district today?’ You fall back into the old trap of East vs. West, North vs. South. We’re all in this together.”
Keith Brann: “I despise partisan politics. I don’t see why people can’t get on the phone and say ‘Hey, I have an idea, let’s make it happen.’ I would think that at a county level on down, with local people, you’re just trying to do the right thing. We should be trying to communicate with people and get information. Information is king. If you find out more information and talk to people who may not always think like you, you can ask them, ‘Tell me why you think that.’ I find it’s so much more nicer to get things done. If you put a face and a voice to the idea, there’s much less animosity. If we did that at the national level, I’m sure you’d have a much nicer Congress.”
Michael Johnson, incumbent
Age: 45
Family: Wife, Amy, son Cole and daughter Grace
Hometown: Tega Cay via Raleigh, N.C.
Occupation: Attorney, Michael Johnson & Associates in Fort Mill
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Auburn (Ala.) University, Law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law
Political experience: Won previous re-election bid for county council, served Fort Mill School Board from 2005 to 2012
Keith Brann, challenger
Age: 56
Family: Wife, Maruzzella, married 26 years, son Andrew and daughter Allison
Hometown: Fort Mill via Colorado, New Jersey
Occupation: Corporate tax manager
Education: Three bachelor’s degrees from Fort Lewis College (Colo.), Master’s degree in taxation from Fairleigh Dickinson University (N.J.)
Political experience: Ran for South Carolina State Senate District 16 seat in April 2011
