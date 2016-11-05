Chester Sheriff race Tuesday pits incumbent against man he beat in 2012

The most watched political race in Chester County on Tuesday will be between incumbent Sheriff Alex Underwood and the man he defeated to take the job in 2012, Richard Smith.
Underwood, a Democrat, was elected as a write-in candidate four years ago as the first black sheriff in Chester County history. He defeated Smith, who had been elected in 2008, in a three-man race that included another candidate.
Now Smith tries to turn the tables after switching parties. Smith, who ran in 2008 and 2012 as a Democrat, changed to Republican affiliation this year.
Both men have decades of law enforcement experience.
Underwood, 53, who has been a police officer most of his adult life at the sheriff’s office, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and State Law Enforcement Division, has crafted a state and national reputation for his tough stance on crime, gangs, work with youth that has been on national television, and his help of a boy from Pennsylvania on a hunting trip in 2014. Underwood was a leader with SLED’s fugitive team and worked with its K-9 unit, narcotics unit and in other roles. He was named sheriff of the year for 2015 by the S.C. Sheriff’s Association.
Smith, 49, who became an insurance agent after decades in law enforcement after losing the sheriff post in 2012, is trying to regain the job. An Iraq War Army veteran who spent many years with the National Guard, Smith was a police officer for Chester county and the city of Chester, Rock Hill, Great Falls, and was Fort Lawn Police Chief. Smith won election in 2008, defeating an incumbent sheriff in the Democratic primary after running for the job in 2004 during an election year where he missed much of the campaign while deployed to Iraq.
The Herald asked each candidate to respond to three important issues facing the people of Chester County. Each response is a verbatim answer from the candidates.
1: How do you plan to reduce crime in Chester County?
Underwood: I will continue to operate under the current plan but expand it even more. Our current plan is community oriented policing. We are constantly interacting with the public, from the very young to the elderly. This allows us to prevent and solve crimes at a higher rate because the citizens are working along with us. We will continue to implement more programs designed to reduce crime. We will continue to partner with other agencies to make sure that all the youth in the county have positive ways to spend their spare time, through organized recreation, tutoring programs, part-time work, and volunteer opportunities.
Smith: During my time as Sheriff, violent crime in Chester County decreased by 45%. We need to get back to our “no excuses,” tough on crime style of policing. In order to let people know that the Sheriff’s department means business, we need to increase our presence and man power in the communities. We need to have a strong presence, not just be there. We need to crackdown on the crime happening locally in our communities, not only focusing on easy areas like the I-77 corridor. We can do this by improving relations between the Sheriff’s department and other law enforcement and emergency agencies. Working well with others is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength.
2. What is the one issue that as the sheriff of Chester County you will address first if re-elected?
Underwood: More training is needed. A well trained officer is better equipped to handle a variety of situations. They are better equipped to deal with ethnic and cultural diversities. More training provides them with an extra layer of security and protection when dealing with violent offenders; as well as providing the skills to ensure that both the officer and the offender have a greater chance of making it home safely. This provides for a safer community.
Smith: The first issue I will tackle when elected Sheriff would be our community’s drug problem. Drugs not only pose a threat to our children but tend to be the starting point for a multitude of other crimes such as, robbery, assault, and shootings. In order to combat crime in our neighborhoods, we need to address the drug issue and attack it head on by increasing our man power and presence in these neighborhoods.
3. Are there enough deputies in the office and if re-elected, do you plan to ask county leaders for more money to hire more officers? And if so, how would you deploy them?
Underwood: We are still in need of more deputies. With the influx of new industries coming into the county, we need to be prepared to handle the growth. We want to be able to provide these new businesses and their employees with the same level of protection that everyone else is currently afforded. We plan to ask county leaders to provide money for more patrol and narcotic officers, as well as investigators to keep up with the growth. We want to ensure potential business owners that Chester County is a safe environment to work and live.
Smith: There is a big difference between having enough deputies in the office to answer phone calls and having enough deputies in the field to make a real difference. We need to get back to a strong, community policing model. The easiest way to see that we have moved so far away from community policing is to ask yourself, your neighbor, your church members: Who is the deputy assigned to work your area? If your friends or yourself cannot answer this question then we have our answer as to why we need to move back towards community policing. It is so important to know who is assigned to serve and protect you. When police officers have a strong presence in a community, crime tends to go down. In order to protect our children and our community, we need to show criminals that we mean business.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Alex Underwood, incumbent
Name: Alex Underwood
Age: 53
Occupation: Sheriff of Chester County, elected 2012
Family: Married to Angel Underwood; they have two sons
Past elected offices held: Incumbent sheriff
Past work history as relates to office being sought: 30-year career in law enforcement, including fugitive and other teams with SLED, SC DNR, Chester County Sheriff’s Office
Richard Smith, challenger
Name: Richard L Smith
Age: 49
Occupation: Former Sheriff / Insurance Broker
Family: Four Daughters; Paige, Brantley, Creighton, and Emery
Past elected offices held: Sheriff of Chester County, 2008-2012
Past work history as relates to office being sought: More than 21 years law enforcement, including Chester Sheriff, Fort Lawn Chief of Police, officer and supervisor Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Police Department, Great Falls Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department.
Comments