After a Trump supporter’s road rage turns racist, the victim tells people: ‘Go vote’

1:44 What do the polls mean? Pause

0:39 Fans celebrate as Cubs beat the Indians to win the 2016 World Series

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container