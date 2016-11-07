False flier tells college students they must register their cars in order to vote

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims