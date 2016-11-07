Hour-by-hour guide to watching election results Tuesday night

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:45 Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel