S.C. public schools closed Election Day

There is a reason that every public school in South Carolina will be closed Tuesday on Election Day. It’s the law.
State law in place for decades requires all schools to close on Election Day. The law applies to all grades all the way up through colleges.
Here’s what the law 59-1-370 says: “All State-supported colleges and universities, technical education centers and public schools shall be closed general election day in November of each even-numbered year. This day shall not be considered as one of the regular school days for the year for public schools.”
Many public schools double as polling precincts.
