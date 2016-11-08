WikiLeaks’ Assange on Election Day: U.S. voters benefited from email leaks

With the U.S. election campaign now at an end, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied Tuesday that his group has “a nefarious allegiance with Russia” and said that he had come under “enormous pressure” to halt publication of a trove of emails pirated from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
In a statement published on the group’s website, Assange said efforts to discredit him by linking him to Russian President Vladimir Putin were reminiscent of the “red scare” tactics used in the 1950s to hunt down communists. He did not explain, however, how he obtained the emails.
U.S. officials have accused Russia of the hack that captured the emails and have said their publication by WikiLeaks was part of a plot to influence the U.S. election. WikiLeaks has published tens of thousands of emails in the past month taken from the Gmail account of John Podesta, the Clinton campaign’s chairman. So far, WikiLeaks has released 35 separate batches of the emails.
“The real victor is the US public which is better informed as a result of our work,” Assange wrote. “No one disputes the public importance of these publications. It would be unconscionable for WikiLeaks to withhold such an archive from the public during an election.”
Assange rebutted criticism that he is seeking to thwart Clinton’s election by releasing only emails related to her Democratic nomination.
“We cannot publish what we do not have,” Assange wrote, saying WikiLeaks had not received leaks from the campaigns of Donald Trump or lesser candidates that meet “our stated editorial criteria.”
He asserted that traditional media, “with its corporate advertisers and dependencies on incumbent power factions” did not measure up to “WikiLeaks’ model of scientific journalism or an individual’s decision to inform their friends on social media.”
As far as allegations that Russian state hackers obtained the emails, Assange said such charges were untrue.
“The campaign was unable to invoke evidence about our publications – because none exists,” Assange wrote.
WikiLeaks also claimed that the organization had been under “unrelenting” denial of service attacks that stretched into election day.
The head of the U.S. government intelligence apparatus, James Clapper, issued a joint statement Oct. 7 with the Department of Homeland Security declaring that they were “confident” in assessing that Russia and its “senior-most officials” were behind the intrusions, referring without naming hacks at the Democratic National Committee and of Podesta’s emails.
Private cybersecurity firms who have done forensics on the digital fingerprints left behind by the hackers also have charged that cadres from Russia’s security apparatus were behind the penetration.
“We have not published all of our evidence. We have plenty more that gives us complete confidence,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, cofounder and chief technology officer of CrowdStrike, a cyber threat intelligence firm.
Two separate and possibly competing groups of Russian state hackers, dubbed Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, penetrated the DNC servers in the year prior to the discovery of the hack, Alperovitch said. Cozy Bear has been blamed for recent hacks of the White House, State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon and other government entities.
“They entered the DNC network last summer (of 2015),” Alperovitch said.
Fancy Bear, which is believed in U.S. intelligence circles to be linked to the GRU, Russia’s premier military intelligence service, penetrated the DNC servers only in April, “a couple of weeks before we got there” to do a cybersecurity checkup, Alperovitch said.
A hacker who goes by the moniker Guccifer 2.0 has claimed the DNC penetration, but Alperovitch said Guccifer 2.0 also claimed a hack of the World Anti-Doping Agency in August that later proved to be the work of Fancy Bear, which released the breached data.
