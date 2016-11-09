O Canada! Americans swarm to Canada’s immigration website and make it crash

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:34 Fort Mill voters speak out on Election Day

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

7:21 Janet Reno's Justice Department farewell: "its' been a remarkable experience"

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel