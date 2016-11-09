Kanye2020? #MichelleforPresident? Social media is already looking ahead to 2020.

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:22 York County Trump supporters talk about stunning win

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

1:24 Polls open in Fort Mill Tuesday on Election Day 2016

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge