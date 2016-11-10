Trump, Congress expected to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare, but with what?

1:14 Rock Hill grandparents talk about costs, challenges for Ryley Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

2:21 Video: Hawgs of the Week (Week 11)

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president