Elections 2016

November 14, 2016 12:08 PM

Sanders’ backers want Democratic party leader out now

By David Lightman

dlightman@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Bernie Sanders’ delegates to the Democratic convention want Donna Brazile out as interim chairwoman of the Democratic Party. Now.

A straw poll by the Bernie Delegates Network found 96 percent of the 353 voters urging Brazile to step down. RootsAction.org, which sponsored the poll, afterward launched a petition drive.

The delegates were active at the convention seeking ways to win the nomination for Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont who mounted a strong challenge to nominee Hillary Clinton.

They’re furious because of news recently that Brazile gave the Clinton campaign advance notice of a question to be asked during a Democratic primary debate. Brazile has said she “never had access to questions.”

The Democratic Party had no immediate response Monday to the Sanders’ delegates demand.

“We believe the DNC chair must reflect the base of the Democratic Party and the mission for which this party long stood,” said Donna Smith, executive director of Progressive Democrats of America. “Clearly, when the party leadership failed to conduct itself impartially during the primary season and then failed to defeat the Republican candidate who is the most dangerous demagogue ever elected to the presidency, it is time for Donna Brazile’s resignation.”

Sanders is backing Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., for party chairman. The Democratic National Committee is expected to choose a new chairman at its meeting in January. Former DNC Chairman Howard Dean is running, and Martin O’ Malley, a 2016 Sanders-Clinton rival and former governor of Maryland, is considering the race. South Carolina Democratic Chairman Jaime Harrison is also thought to be weighing a bid.

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and a board member of Facebook, appeared at the National Press Club in Washington on Monday to support Donald Trump for president a week before the election. His appearance came amid a tech world backlash over his support

C-SPAN

David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos