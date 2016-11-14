Elections 2016

November 14, 2016 1:29 PM

Brexit leader jokes about Trump groping the British prime minister

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

Nigel Farage is a British politician, a leader of the Brexit movement and a supporter of Donald Trump for president.

Now he says he could also be the “responsible adult” when Trump meets British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to the Guardian.

“I’m going to say, ‘Come and schmooze Theresa. Don’t touch her, for goodness’ sake,’” Farage joked an a radio interview, as he and host James Whale laughed.

“If it comes to it, I could be there as the responsible adult, couldn’t I, to make sure everything’s OK,” he added.

Farage voiced support for Trump for president during the presidential campaign, even appearing with Trump at a rally. A video published by the Washington Post in October that showed Trump bragging about groping women without their consent changed Farage’s opinion on the Republican candidate slightly, though not enough for Farage to rescind his support.

“You know, there are lots of things in this campaign that I couldn’t support in any way at all and nor do I … But I spoke to people who were, Trump voters – [they were] going to vote Trump in this election, and do you know what? – they couldn’t care less,” Farage said in a documentary. “They couldn’t give a damn what Trump says, who he offends because they see him as their weapon against the establishment and they see Hillary as being the epitome of that establishment.”

Farage then tweeted a photo of him and Trump in a gold elevator on Saturday, showing Trump met with Farage before Prime Minister May.

Trump and May spoke by phone Thursday, hoping to organize a visit in early 2017, according to the Independent. She congratulated Trump on his win during the phone call and Trump expressed confidence that the U.S. and Britain would continue to have a strong relationship, according to Politico.

Nigel Farage says engaging the "little people" in politics can change the world

Nigel Farage and Steve "Buzz" Thomma discuss the lessons that American voters can learn from Brexit during Election 2016. Farage shared his take on patriotism, immigration, and the parallels between the politics in London and Washington.

Credit: McClatchy

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos