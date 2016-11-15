Trump, Cruz meet privately days after election

Sen. Ted Cruz met with his one-time bitter rival, Donald Trump, on Tuesday.
The two men met at Trump Tower in New York City, where the president-elect has been holed up for days working to choose people to serve in his administration.
“The American people issued a clear mandate to ‘drain the swamp’ in Washington, repeal Obamcare and start over with the cost effective, patient-centered health care reform, appoint constitutionalist judges to the Supreme Court, secure out southern border and enforce immigration laws, and enact policies that will create more good-paying jobs for the American people,” Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said. “On behalf of the 27 million Texans he represents, the senator looks forward to assisting the Trump administration in achieving these goals.”
Cruz, R-Texas, and Trump fought a tough race for the Republican nomination. Cruz spoke at the Republican National Convention but refused to pledge his support to Trump. Instead, he encouraged voters to “vote your conscience” Nov. 8.
Cruz’s Trump endorsement came in a Sept. 23 Facebook post, where he vowed to keep his promise and support the party’s nominee and he finally joined the campaign trail to support him just days before the nation’s final votes are cast.
“This election is unlike any other in our nation’s history,” Cruz wrote. “Like many other voters, I have struggled to determine the right course of action in this general election. After many months of careful consideration, of prayer and searching my own conscience, I have decided that on Election Day, I will vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.”
Reporters camped out in the lobby of Trump Tower did not seen Cruz. but they did see a slew of others: son Donald Trump Jr.; tech billionaire Peter Thiel; Boris Epshteyn, surrogate and Facebook Live host; financier Anthony Scaramucci; Arizona’s treasurer Jeff DeWit; and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. Some news outlets reported earlier in the day that neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate Ben Carson was offered the job of secretary of health and human services, but turned it down.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
