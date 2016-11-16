California’s senators implore Obama to make sure Trump doesn’t drill Pacific Ocean

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention Pause

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC