Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions wants to hold the line on legal immigration, too

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court