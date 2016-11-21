Dallas investor considered for Secretary of the Interior under President-elect Trump

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers Pause

1:21 Ad: Amazon Prime commercial

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:24 Video: Watch the trick play Gaffney used to knock Northwestern out of the 5A football playoffs

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court