Trump outlines agenda for first 100 days in video, but key campaign promises missing

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:24 Video: Watch the trick play Gaffney used to knock Northwestern out of the 5A football playoffs

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse