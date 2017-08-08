Ryhal
Elections

S.C. House member resigns

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

August 08, 2017 6:06 PM

The S.C. House soon will have another vacancy. State Rep. Mike Ryhal, R-Horry, said Tuesday he will resign effective Aug. 14.

In a letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, Ryhal did not cite a reason for resigning but said he had “reached this decision after careful and prayerful consideration.”

“My choice was not an easy one, but the appropriate one for my family and me,” said Ryhal, who was elected to a third, two-year term in November.

The Myrtle Beach Republican is the fifth member of the House to resign this session, and two seats remain vacant.

In addition, state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Columbia, passed away in February, and was replaced by Democrat Wendy Brawley.

Two other House members – Reps. Jim Merrill, R-Charleston, and Rick Quinn, R-Lexington – were suspended after their indictment in a State House corruption probe.

Also this year, the Senate lost Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, who resigned to become lieutenant governor, and John Courson, R-Richland, also suspended while he faces charges of misuse of office.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

