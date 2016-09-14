Loss of incumbents shakes up Rhode Island Democrats

The Rhode Island Democratic Party says it will get behind a group of Democratic challengers who ousted Democratic incumbents, even if it didn't support them going into the state's primary.
Several longtime Democratic lawmakers lost their seats Tuesday. Most were felled by more liberal-leaning Democrats.
State Party Chairman Joseph McNamara says the party will support all the Democratic primary winners 100 percent. Some now face Republicans or independents in November.
McNamara, a state representative from Warwick who ran unopposed in the primary, says he knew there would be tight and hard-fought races and that a series of high-profile scandals involving lawmakers would hurt incumbents generally.
McNamara says turnout was so low Tuesday that the winners were those who best identified their supporters and got them to the polls.
Comments