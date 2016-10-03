Candidates for Indiana governor set for 2nd debate

The candidates for governor of Indiana are set to square off in another debate.
Democrat John Gregg, Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Rex Bell will meet Monday evening at the University of Indianapolis for a televised, hour-long debate.
Holcomb, the current lieutenant governor, and former Indiana House Speaker Gregg didn't confront each other much during an initial debate last week on education issues before an Indianapolis audience consisting mostly of high school students. Gregg blamed Republican-backed school initiatives for Indiana's teacher shortages, while Holcomb argued the state isn't alone in struggling to attract would-be educators.
After Monday evening, there's one more debate scheduled, Oct. 25 at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Comments