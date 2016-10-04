National Politics

October 4, 2016 10:13 PM

Kaine's lapel pin honors his soldier son

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

There's little room for variety in political debate menswear. But Tim Kaine's lapel pin is slightly different than a similar American flag one worn by his opponent, Mike Pence.

Kaine's pin honors his son, a U.S. Marine serving overseas. The symbol, a single blue star on a white background ringed in red, is that of "Blue Star Families" who have loved ones in the military who are in harm's way.

The Democratic Virginia senator, Hillary Clinton's running mate, also wore the pin during his prime-time speech this summer at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

At the time, the fashion choice drew the attention of the North Carolina Republican Party, whose Twitter account incorrectly identified it as a "Honduras flag pin." The party later deleted the Tweet.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos