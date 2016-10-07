The Latest: Pence to sub for Trump in Wisconsin Saturday

The Latest on Mike Pence in the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
9:40 p.m.
Donald Trump says running mate Mike Pence will campaign in Wisconsin in his place Saturday, following the release of a damaging video from 2005 that shows the Republican presidential nominee making crude and sexist remarks.
Trump says in a statement that he will be spending Saturday in New York preparing for Sunday's second presidential debate.
He says he'll be joined by Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced earlier Friday night that Trump would no longer be attending the annual Wisconsin fall festival in the wake of the release of crass footage that depicts Trump bragging about his sexual exploits.
The appearance would have been the pair's first together.
