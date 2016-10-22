Massachusetts to begin offering voters early voting option

Massachusetts voters can begin casting ballots in this year's presidential race starting Monday — two weeks ahead of Election Day.
It's the first time Massachusetts has allowed early voting, joining more than 30 other states that give voters the chance to cast ballots ahead of time.
In Massachusetts, the early voting period for the Nov. 8 election is between Oct. 24 and Nov. 4.
Cities and towns have set up voting locations to allow residents to cast ballots.
Voters can also get an early ballot from the state to cast by mail. Clerks will begin mailing out the ballots on October 24.
One Massachusetts voter who won't be participating in early voting is Gov. Charlie Baker.
The Republican told reporters Thursday he likes voting on Election Day.
Comments