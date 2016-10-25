Holcomb, Gregg set for final Indiana gubernatorial debate

Republican Eric Holcomb and Democrat John Gregg are set for a final televised debate as they go into the last two weeks of their contentious campaign for the Indiana governor's office.
The hourlong debate begins at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. They'll be joined by Libertarian candidate Rex Bell, and the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says several television and radio stations will broadcast the debate.
Holcomb replaced Gov. Mike Pence as the Republican nominee in July. Holcomb rarely mentions Pence's name while campaigning, but says he'll focus on what he calls the state's progress under the past 12 years of Republican governors.
Gregg has tried to label Holcomb as a Pence rubber stamp who supported him on matters such as Indiana's religious-objections law.
---
Online:
http://indianadebatecommission.com/where-to-watch
Comments