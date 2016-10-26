The Latest: Trump campaign manager defends hotel 'pit stop'

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
7:40 a.m.
Donald Trump's campaign manager is defending his "pit stop" in Washington to preside at the formal opening of his new luxury hotel blocks from the White House.
Kellyanne Conway told NBC's "Today" show that the Republican presidential nominee is justified in showing off his "under-budget, ahead-of-schedule" Trump International Hotel on Wednesday.
She called it a demonstration of Trump's can-do spirit, calling it a "stunning piece of architecture." She noted that Trump had made a dozen campaign stops in Florida this week and says he shouldn't be criticized for attending the hotel opening. Polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in key battleground states.
Conway said that Trump has "the most active campaign schedule of the two candidates by far."
3:50 a.m.
Donald Trump is taking a break from campaigning Wednesday to formally open his new hotel in Washington, while dispatching his running mate to play political defense in Utah — which hasn't backed a Democrat for president in 52 years.
The choice of travel destinations shows the Republican presidential ticket being pulled in two directions while Democrat Hillary Clinton surges.
Pence also is stopping in swing states of Nevada and Colorado before he heads on Thursday to solidly Republican Nebraska, a state that awards some of its five electoral votes by congressional district. His rally in Omaha may be aimed at shoring up support in the one that Clinton could potentially win.
