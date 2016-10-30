Clinton's aides in spotlight during campaign's final stretch

1:47 Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo' Pause

1:16 United Bikers rev engines to support law enforcement in Chester Co.

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

2:34 Will Muschamp 'upbeat and encouraged' about where Gamecocks are